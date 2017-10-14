NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay fire victims can apply for help from federal government

What was once a home is now rubble in Sonoma, Calif. after the North Bay fires on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
People affected by the fires burning in the North Bay can now apply for assistance from the federal government.

Residents lined up to get help at an assistance center in Santa Rosa Saturday.

The center opened up in the old Press Democrat building downtown as a one-stop shop for federal, state and local assistance with things like replacing driver's licenses, childcare, and getting help with housing.

The line for help stretched around the block and the average wait time was around two hours. For many, it was worth the wait.

"The people here are absolutely outstanding they're helpful, it's a maze in there, they walk you around, make sure you get some water, something to eat," Mark West Springs neighborhood resident Charlyene Cisneros said.

You can register for help from FEMA at the center or by calling 1-800-621-3362. You can also click here to register.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
