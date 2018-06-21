NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay Fire victims wonder if they'll see any PG&E money

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E expects to pay $2.5 billion for costs related to North Bay Fires and that has left some victims who were impacted wondering if any of that money will be used to help them. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
PG&E expects to pay $2.5 billion for costs related to North Bay Fires and that has left some victims who were impacted wondering if any of that money will be used to help them.

Mike Williams is a contractor helping to rebuild homes in Coffey Park, including his own -- one among thousands who lost everything in the raging Tubbs Fire last October.
RELATED: Erin Brockovich helping victims fight her old foe after North Bay Wildfires

Though Cal Fire and the California Department of Forestry have yet to find PG & E responsible for this fire, victims in Santa Rosa are watching very closely the company's decision to set aside billions of dollars to pay for expected losses in other places, like from the Sulphur Fire in Clear Lake.

"It's encouraging for the people who were affected by those fires," said Williams. "But if you're in an area where the fire was the most devastating and they haven't made a decision, it makes you kind of wonder which way they're going to go."

Williams also wonders even if PG & E is found responsible for the Tubbs Fire, will any of the money trickle down to the fire victims themselves.

RELATED: PG&E expects to pay $2.5 billion for costs related to North Bay fires

"It seems that it is starting to turn in the direction of the people who were affected, but the question you want to ask is who was really affected? It was the city. It was the people. It was everything," said Williams.

Jennifer Pierre and her family also lost their home in Coffey Park. She, too, is uncertain whether homeowners here will ever see any money from PG&E, but says she's relieved the utility is preparing to pay up, at least in some areas.

"I think if you're at fault you should own it, so if they are found at fault they should take ownership of it and pay all the people that were impacted," said Pierre, who told us she and her husband are rebuilding their home but plan to sell it once it's completed.

Click here for more stories, photos and videos on the North Bay fires.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
PG&EfireNorth Bay Firesrescuebrush firefire deathfire rescuefire safetyfirefighterslawsuitvictimsSan RafaelPetalumaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Erin Brockovich helping victims fight old foe after North Bay Fires
PG&E expects to pay $2.5B for costs related to North Bay fires
NORTH BAY FIRES
PG&E expects to pay $2.5B for costs related to North Bay fires
Diamond ring protection plan lost during North Bay fires
Erin Brockovich helping victims fight old foe after North Bay Fires
Santa Rosa residents fear grass fires could lead to disaster
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News