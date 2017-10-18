NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay fires pave long road ahead for rebuilding housing

A Santa Rosa resident talks about the hard times ahead as the town begins to rebuild. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Ten days after the fire started, people who have lost their homes are now focusing on reconstruction. Santa Rosa is hoping to expedite what can be a long, and arduous process.

RELATED: Coffey Park in Santa Rosa unrecognizable after North Bay fires

"I've started this binder that has everything from my FEMA to my checks," said Sylvia Parkinson, who holds her future in her hands.

Everything related to her recovery is neatly organized and color-coded. Like thousands of others, Parkinson lost her Coffey Park home in the fire.

She lived on Hennessy Place, and is determined to live there again as soon as possible.

"I've got to look at the bright side. I lost everything. It's time for me to start over and I want to rebuild," Parkinson told ABC7 News. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but Sonoma County."

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

In Santa Rosa alone, the fire destroyed more than 2,800 structures.

City leaders say they plan tocut the red tape, not only to help people rebuild, but to create more units in what was already a tight market.

"I want our permitting department to be that fast," said Santa Rosa Vice-Mayor Jack Tibbetts.

Governor Jerry Brown is also trying to speed things along. He issued an executive order suspending planning and zoning requirements and state fees for manufactured homes and mobile home parks.

The big question is whether there will be enough contractors to go around.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay Fires.
