NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay homeowners face deadline to clear wildfire debris

The deadline for some property owners to clear away debris from the North Bay wildfires is Monday. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The deadline for some property owners to clear away debris from the North Bay wildfires is Monday.

It applies to fire victims in Sonoma County and Santa Rosa who opted out of a government-sponsored debris removal program.

The county says getting rid of debris is essential because a lot of it is hazardous.

Property owners who don't meet the Monday, April 9, 2018 deadline may face penalties from both the city and the county.

