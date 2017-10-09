NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay hospitals evacuate patients, prepare for worst as fires rage on

EMBED </>More Videos

There is no shortage of pain and injury in the North Bay as wildfires rage through Monday evening. This is forcing several North Bay hospitals to evacuate patients, reallocate resources, and call in for backup as doctors and nurses work overtime to help those suffering. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
There is no shortage of pain and injury in the North Bay as wildfires rage through Monday evening. This is forcing several North Bay hospitals to evacuate patients, reallocate resources, and call in for backup as doctors and nurses work overtime to help those suffering.

Watch the video in the player above for Katie Utehs' full story.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.


PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNorth Bay FireswildfirehospitalsmedicalSanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
North Bay hospitals evacuate patients, prepare for worst as fires rage on
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES
10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue -- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby
RESOURCES: Getting in touch, marking yourself safe in North Bay fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue -- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Keysight Technologies destroyed by Santa Rosa wildfire
RESOURCES: Getting in touch, marking yourself safe in North Bay fires
VIDEO: Large plume of smoke sits over North Bay
Show More
VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
Smoke from nearby fire gives Disneyland ominous look
VIDEO: Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
Fast-moving wildfires devour Santa Rosa homes
More News
Top Video
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes San Jose area
VIDEO: A look at the destruction from North Bay wildfires
VIDEO: Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby
VIDEO: Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
More Video