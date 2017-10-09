North Bay hospitals evacuate patients, prepare for worst as fires rage on

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2513669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There is no shortage of pain and injury in the North Bay as wildfires rage through Monday evening. This is forcing several North Bay hospitals to evacuate patients, reallocate resources, and call in for backup as doctors and nurses work overtime to help those suffering. (KGO-TV)