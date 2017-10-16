North Bay residents show resilience with 'Love in the air' signs

We found this statement to be true while serving in Sonoma during this past week. We felt the ❤️ and it was appreciated. #SonomaStrong pic.twitter.com/D8jpaOYEnY — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 15, 2017

Residents affected by the North Bay wildfires are showing their resilience. Signs with the statement "the love in the air is thicker than the smoke" has been seen around Sonoma County.The Marin County sheriff's department tweeted photos saying: "We found this statement to be true while serving in Sonoma during this past week. We felt the love and it was appreciated."The bottom portion of the photo shows one of the only parts of the Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa that was left standing after the flames tore through.