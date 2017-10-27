NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay students organize fun Halloween flash mob for fire relief

A North Bay Blind Scream participant shares a Halloween scare with ABC7 News on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Dion Lim
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The 9th year for the Blind Scream haunted house in Rohnert Park is more than just screams to this community. Because the shrieks and gasps here are nothing compared to the sheer terror of living through the North Bay fires.

TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims

"It looked like hell was erupting from the hills, glowing red smoke everywhere," said Nick Johnson, a builder from hard-hit Glen Ellen who built many of Blind Scream's sets.

The blazes broke out just days into the season...directly affecting so many of the actors, volunteers and workers that make this haunted house possible.

Judy Walker, Owner of Blind Scream says many people have lost their homes.

"It was really hard for us knowing how to move forward. So we thought it was important to keep some of the normal holiday traditions alive."

RELATED: Wildfire victims discover identity thieves stole their FEMA benefits

So as the saying goes, the show must go on. This year's spooky show is acting as an escape. Not just for the actors like Santa Rosa High School student Jake Molettieri.

"It's definitely a distraction after all the stress. We're here to help get people's minds off the fire."

It's a distraction for guests as well, like students from Cardinal Newman High School, which was burned to the ground.

Part of ticket proceeds are going to the North Bay Relief Fund to help the rebuilding. But already, using fake blood, costumes and surprise flash mob from Wine Country Dance Productions, this community is already rising from the ashes.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
