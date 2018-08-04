Relief supplies are on the way to hungry animals impacted by the wildfires in Lake, Mendocino and Shasta counties, thanks to a huge response from the North Bay community and ABC7 viewers.Dozens of pallets of donated pet food and bales of hay were loaded on a flatbed semi-truck headed for Lake County to help fire evacuees and their animals."It became a full-time job putting this together. It's now on the road these animals will be fed," said Barbara Hallford from Glen Ellen.Last weekend, Hallford told ABC7 News about her idea to help victims after seeing so many horrific images on TV from the fires in Redding, including stranded horses and pets. She put out the call for donations on Facebook and the response was amazing."We now have 18 tons of pet food going up. I want to thank everyone: channel 7 viewers, the community in Sonoma and everyone who donated, " Hallford added.Another truckload of pet food donations and water is on its way to help victims of the Carr Fire in Redding.Hallford is doing all this because of the generosity she experienced after the October wildfires destroyed her horse-riding business and stable."I didn't know if my horses were alive for days and I don't want anyone to go through that. I can't pay people back who helped me but I can pay it forward," Hallford said.Nonprofit animal groups will help distribute the donated supplies.