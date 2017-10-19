  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay Wildfires Day 11: Gov. Jerry Brown orders expedited wildfire recovery

Residents search through rubble of their home destroyed by a wildfire in the Coffey Park neighborhood Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif.

NAPA, Calif. --
7:30 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has issued an executive order aimed at cutting red tape and fast-tracking recovery efforts in counties affected by wildfires that have burned for more than a week.

The executive order announced late Wednesday allows disrupted wineries to relocate tasting rooms and suspends state fees for mobile home parks and manufactured homes.


The order extends the state's prohibition on price gouging during emergencies until April 2018 and expedites hiring of personnel for emergency and recovery operations.

Brown declared a state of emergency last week for affected counties and secured federal aid from the White House.

___

7:10 a.m.

Authorities say cooler temperatures and light rainfall expected Thursday will be a "welcome sight."

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant also says fire crews should fully contain by Friday the wildfire that devastated Sonoma County and Santa Rosa.

Other large fires will take longer.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history. At least 42 people were killed and thousands of homes were destroyed.

Cal Fire announced it had stopped the forward progress of those fires on Wednesday as tens of thousands of evacuees were let back into their neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle a blaze further south in the Santa Cruz mountains that started Monday night.

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyevacuationshelterjerry brownNapaSanta RosaOakville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
