North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters

NAPA, Calif. --Overnight rain helped increase containment of the wildfires burning in the North Bay.
Latest containment numbers:
Pocket Fire
Sonoma County
16,552 acres
82% contained (YESTERDAY 73%)
Redwood Fire
Mendocino County
36,523 acres
95% contained (YESTERDAY 85%)
Nuns Fire
Napa County,Sonoma County
54,382 acres
85% contained (YESTERDAY 82%)
Tubbs Fire
Napa County,Sonoma County
36,432 acres
93% contained (YESTERDAY 92%)
Atlas Fire
Napa County,Solano County
51,624 acres
87% contained (YESTERDAY 85%)
8:45 a.m.
California officials have increased their count of buildings destroyed by this month's wildfires to 7,700.
The new figure provided Friday is up from nearly 7,000 on Thursday.
The number has gone up as crews assess damage from the series of fires that broke out on Oct. 8 in a large are north of San Francisco in and around the state's famed wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The fires killed 42 people and one in Sonoma County killed 22 of them, making it the third deadliest fire in California's history.
California's insurance commissioner said preliminary estimates of wildfire losses exceed $1 billion and that the figure is expected to rise.
___
7:30 a.m.
Three neighborhoods hit hard by wildfires in Northern California will re-open Friday to anxious evacuees who haven't been back to their homes in nearly two weeks.
Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder said the neighborhoods will open to residents with ID starting at 10 a.m.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports he made the announcement Thursday at a packed community meeting attended by 750 people. The meeting opened with a moment of silence for the 42 people killed by a devastating series of wildfires that started Oct. 8.
But some at the meeting were upset by what they called a lack of notice.
Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said one of the fires, which killed 22, started in Napa County and raced into Santa Rosa in four hours.
