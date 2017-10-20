NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters

FILE -- Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. --
Overnight rain helped increase containment of the wildfires burning in the North Bay.

Latest containment numbers:
Pocket Fire
Sonoma County
16,552 acres
82% contained (YESTERDAY 73%)

Redwood Fire
Mendocino County
36,523 acres
95% contained (YESTERDAY 85%)

Nuns Fire
Napa County,Sonoma County
54,382 acres
85% contained (YESTERDAY 82%)

Tubbs Fire
Napa County,Sonoma County
36,432 acres
93% contained (YESTERDAY 92%)

Atlas Fire
Napa County,Solano County
51,624 acres
87% contained (YESTERDAY 85%)

8:45 a.m.

California officials have increased their count of buildings destroyed by this month's wildfires to 7,700.

The new figure provided Friday is up from nearly 7,000 on Thursday.

The number has gone up as crews assess damage from the series of fires that broke out on Oct. 8 in a large are north of San Francisco in and around the state's famed wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The fires killed 42 people and one in Sonoma County killed 22 of them, making it the third deadliest fire in California's history.

California's insurance commissioner said preliminary estimates of wildfire losses exceed $1 billion and that the figure is expected to rise.

___

7:30 a.m.

Three neighborhoods hit hard by wildfires in Northern California will re-open Friday to anxious evacuees who haven't been back to their homes in nearly two weeks.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder said the neighborhoods will open to residents with ID starting at 10 a.m.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports he made the announcement Thursday at a packed community meeting attended by 750 people. The meeting opened with a moment of silence for the 42 people killed by a devastating series of wildfires that started Oct. 8.

But some at the meeting were upset by what they called a lack of notice.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said one of the fires, which killed 22, started in Napa County and raced into Santa Rosa in four hours.

RELATED: MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire

RELATED: LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyevacuationshelterjerry brownNapaSanta RosaOakville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
This sign language interpreter works to keep deaf community informed
Residents to return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hardest by fire
Roads remain closed as Santa Rosa residents air grievances about fire recovery
Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Residents to return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hardest by fire
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Evacuations lifted after major gas leak capped in Oakland
Friends say cop hurt in hit-and run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'
Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath
Evacuees return home after Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
Show More
Scam may prevent North Bay fire evacuees from registering for FEMA relief
Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Bay Area hopes to be home of Amazon's 2nd headquarters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos