NAPA, Calif. --LIVE VIDEO: Watch live reports on the North Bay Fire now on ABC7
Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa as wildfires continue to rage across the North Bay. The Santa Rosa Fire Department released a notice early Saturday morning, ordering residents in Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk and some of Rincon Valley to leave their homes. The officials have suggested the residents go to evacuation centers at the Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations
At least 400 homes are affected by these new mandatory evacuations.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay