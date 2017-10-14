NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa due to raging fires

Firefighter Nick Gonzalez-Pomo, of the San Rafael Fire Department, waters down smoldering ashes on a garage Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NAPA, Calif. --
LIVE VIDEO: Watch live reports on the North Bay Fire now on ABC7

Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa as wildfires continue to rage across the North Bay. The Santa Rosa Fire Department released a notice early Saturday morning, ordering residents in Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk and some of Rincon Valley to leave their homes. The officials have suggested the residents go to evacuation centers at the Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations
At least 400 homes are affected by these new mandatory evacuations.

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyNapaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
VIDEOS: Fast-moving wildfires overwhelm various locations in North Bay
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley - WATCH LIVE
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
VIDEO: 76-year-old fire chief fights to save son's home after his burnt down
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
New mandatory evacuations in Sonoma Valley - WATCH LIVE
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED: 14 year old among 36 dead in North Bay fires
Varenna Oakmont Senior Living resident describes harrowing facility evacuation
How to make sure your donations help fire victims not scammers
Napa Valley seniors grateful for help during fires
VIDEO: Santa Rosa resident finds missing dog after long search
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes
Show More
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos