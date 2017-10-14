NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay Wildfires Day 7: Wind-fueled flames force new evacuations

Firefighter Nick Gonzalez-Pomo, of the San Rafael Fire Department, waters down smoldering ashes on a garage Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NAPA, Calif. --
Winds kicked up overnight, forcing new evacuations for about 400 homes as wildfires continue to rage in California's wine country.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday the affected areas include the Oakmont retirement community that was evacuated earlier in the week when fire ravaged portions of Santa Rosa.

CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the fire also reached a sparsely populated part of Sonoma, a town of 11,000, and has burned some structures.

The fires have caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction in the state, with officials reporting 35 dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Those numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of fires California has ever seen.

Although firefighters made progress in containing the fires Friday, officials say the winds on Saturday are testing the work they accomplished.

