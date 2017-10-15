North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment

Napa lifted an emergency evacuation advisory within city limits on Sunday.Parts of Napa had been under an evacuation advisory. But the city's 80,000 residents were not under orders to leave their homes.Officials said on social media that residents should remain on alert because emergency vehicles will continue to be on the roads.State officials say firefighters made progress battling more than a dozen active fires Saturday night, and they have turned a corner a weeklong fight against flames burning wine country and other rural parts of Northern California.The Mendocino County Sheriff Department says people in some parts of the county can start returning to their homes around noon as the threat from deadly wildfires eases.The sheriff's office said Sunday that safety information and protective equipment will be available for returning residents at controlled entrances.The office said evacuation orders are being lifted, but residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change.Tens of thousands of California residents have seen their hopes and plans grossly interrupted by the deadly wildfires.Santa Rosa Junior College student body president Batel Silimon no longer has homework looming - classes were cancelled all week.She has bigger problems now: Her family lost their home and they are crowded into a battered recreational vehicle.Meanwhile, the closing of most businesses has interrupted the simplest of daily routines.A Napa County supervisor said the area hit hard by wildfires is switching to recovery mode.Supervisor Belia Ramos said Sunday the county expects no more evacuations.Other authorities at Napa County's daily briefing said roads will remain closed until workers can clear them of downed trees and power poles.A state fire spokesman says it appears firefighters are making good progress on deadly wildfires that started a week ago, devastating wine country and other parts of rural Northern California.Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Sunday that some of the area's most stubborn fires are more than 50 percent contained.Berlant said weather conditions are much better than they were 24 hours ago, and winds expected to kick up overnight did not materialize.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the county will begin assessing evacuated areas for damage, which is a necessary step for lifting evacuation orders.The office also said Sunday that county workers will be driving vehicles emblazoned with the county seal and all assessment workers with have IDs.Looting has been a serious worry among residents since wildfires broke out a week ago.On Saturday, the sheriff's office reported it had arrested two men and one woman suspected of "cruising" the Boyes Hot Springs area of Sonoma.