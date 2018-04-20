North Korea says it will suspend nuclear, missile testing

North Korea missiles on parade (File)

SEOUL, South Korea --
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect Saturday.

The country says it's making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

The North's decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
south koreakim jong unmissilenuclear weaponsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 6 receive medical aid during 4/20 in San Francisco
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
Commuter relief: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
FAA orders inspections of engines like one in Southwest accident
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Show More
Ask Finney: Feeling price gouged, new airline business model
CDC: Throw away romaine lettuce if you don't know where it came from
Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary
VIDEO: Monk seal spotted wielding steak knife at beach
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News