  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

NRA tweets picture of an AR-15 amid the National Student Walkout

MEGHAN KENEALLY
By 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, students and teachers across the country were settling back into the school day after morning walkouts in honor of the 17 people killed last month by a Florida gunman wielding an AR-15-style rifle.

A minute later, at 11:31 a.m., the National Rifle Association tweeted out a picture of such a weapon.

The gun rights advocacy group has been vocal in its support of the Second Amendment in the wake of the Parkland shooting, and it used the social media post to reiterate that message.

"I'll control my own guns, thank you," the tweet reads, followed by hashtags for the Second Amendment and the NRA, along with a picture of an AR-15-style weapon and the same caption alongside it.

Tens of thousands of students across the country walked out of class Wednesday, a month after the shooting in Parkland massacre.

Starting largely at 10 a.m. local time, many of the walkout participants stayed out of class for 17 minutes, in honor of the victims, and others participated in larger ceremonies or marches.

The NRA posted another tweet in what would have been the heart of the demonstrations, at 10:14 a.m., which included a video of Chris Cox, the chief lobbyist for the NRA's legislative arm.

"All of us, gun owners and non-gun owners alike want to live in safe communities and send out kids to safe schools. No one disagrees with that," Cox says in the video.

"Passing new gun control laws won't protect our kids because criminals willing to commit murder will never obey the law."

Later that day, the NRA also tweeted a congratulatory message for the passage of the STOP School Violence Act of 2018, which the House of Representatives passed Wednesday with bipartisan support.

The bill authorizes $50 million a year for grants to fund training and other initiatives intended to enhance school safety, and $25 million annually for physical improvements such as metal detectors, stronger locks and emergency notifications.

The bill now heads to the Senate for possible consideration.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos