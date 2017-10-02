Las Vegas officials released number for people to call and check on loved ones after mass shooting. https://t.co/5ORC85qf6h #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/T3tjPdgxoS — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 2, 2017

The Las Vegas concert is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead. Reports also indicate that at least 200 have been injured.Las Vegas law enforcement officials shared a number for people to call and check on loved ones. Call and share this number: 1-866-535-5654.Facebook also activated its Safety Check feature for Las Vegas, where people were able to let others know they were safe.A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival.Tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said. The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock. A motive as not immediately known.In addition to Paddock, police said they located a woman who may have been his roommate - Marilou Danley, 62. Lombardo said they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack.