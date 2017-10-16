NORTH BAY FIRES

Nuns Fire threatens Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville

Containment on the Nuns Fire in Napa County is growing, but it's now threatening the popular Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Containment on the Nuns Fire in Napa County is growing, but it's now threatening the popular Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville where flames are inching closer.

The Nuns Fire is progressing to the north, spreading at a moderate rate. The fire is being driven by steep slopes and dry fuel. It has burned more than 48,000 acres. Still a lot of evacuations in place and a lot of road closures.

Wineries like Robert Mondavi are closed.

"I drove up here to see how my winery is doing - where I work. It's very emotional. There are so many emotions right now - everyone there is so concern - emails have been flying with coworkers and our bosses checking in on us - making sure everyone is safe," said Nancy Nessman, Robert Mondavi Winery employee.

There are still a long list of evacuations and road closures. Some have been lifted, but firefighters warn conditions are subject to change at a moment's notice. And a big issue, even when you're allowed back in, watch out for electrical wires on the ground you should always assume they're live.

