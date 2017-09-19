JACKSONVILLE, Florida --A naval hospital in Florida said the actions of a couple of nurses will be handled by military justice.
The statement comes after some questionable social media posts involving newborns.
Exclusive video obtained by Action News JAX appeared to show staff at Naval Hospital Jacksonville handling a newborn inappropriately.
Another picture shows a staff member making an obscene gesture at an infant.
It's captioned, "How I currently feel about these mini satans."
A source told the TV station that the video and photos were shared on social media.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville officials said they are aware of the video and issued a statement on Facebook:
"Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Commanding Officer sends: We are aware of a video / photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified those involved: two junior enlisted staff. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We've notified the patient's parents."
