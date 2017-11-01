A deadly van rampage in Manhattan is the latest in an increasing number of vehicle-based terrorist attacks around the world.
The deadliest truck attack so far happened last July in Nice, France, when a lone wolf terrorist plowed a rented vehicle through the crowds celebrating Bastille Day, killing 84 people. Here is a look at vehicle-related attacks taking place in the last two years.
Aug. 17, 2017
Barcelona
Spain was hit by its worst terrorist attack in more than a decade, when a van driver plowed into dozens of people enjoying a sunny afternoon on one of Barcelona's most famous thoroughfares, Las Ramblas, killing at least 13 people and leaving 80 injured on the pavement.
The Barcelona attack was at least the sixth time in the past few years that assailants using vehicles as deadly weapons have struck a European city.
June 19, 2017
London
One person died and 11 were injured in the early hours of a Monday morning after a van was driven into a crowd of Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, in north London. The victims were all Muslims and the incident was declared a terror attack on the Muslim population. Witnesses said the driver shouted: "I want to kill all Muslims," before onlookers pinned him to the ground.
June 3, 2017
London
Seven people were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack in central London, when a white van veered off the road and rammed pedestrians on London Bridge.The occupants of the van then came out and ran to Borough Market where they began stabbing several people. Metropolitan police said they killed three attackers in the incident.
March 22, 2017
London
Three people died and at least 29 people were injured after a terror attack near the Houses of Parliament when a driver struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, according to Metropolitan Police. The House of Commons was placed in lockdown as the attacker then stabbed a policeman nearby, according to police. The suspect, 52-year-old Khalid Masood, was shot and killed by police.
Dec. 19, 2016
Berlin
A truck smashed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others. Suspected attacker Anis Amri was shot dead by Italian police several days later in the city of Milan after a Europe-wide manhunt.
Nov. 28, 2016
Ohio State University, Columbus
Eighteen-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan drove a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University. He then attacked bystanders with a knife before he was shot and killed by an OSU police officer. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.
July 14, 2016
Nice
Eighty-four people were killed - including several children - when a vehicle ploughed into a large crowd watching a fireworks display in Nice to mark the Bastille Day holiday. The driver of the lorry, identified as Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, also fired shots into the crowd at the city's famed Promenade des Anglais, according to police. He was shot and killed by police.
nyc bike path rampageterror attacku.s. & world
