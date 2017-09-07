Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn

An Oakland fire captain was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices during a search at his home in Lafayette.Richard Chew, 58, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is currently being held on $200,000 bail. The DA's Office has already filed formal charges against Chew.Chew made headlines in March after four people died in a San Pablo Avenue halfway house fire. In an email, Chew, along with other Oakland firefighters, warned fire inspectors the building had serious fire danger issues a few days before the deadly fire.Anyone with any information about this case can contact Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders at (925) 957-8602.