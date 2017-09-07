Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices during a search at his home in Lafayette.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland fire captain was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found child pornography on his computer and other storage devices during a search at his home in Lafayette.

Richard Chew, 58, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is currently being held on $200,000 bail. The DA's Office has already filed formal charges against Chew.

Chew made headlines in March after four people died in a San Pablo Avenue halfway house fire. In an email, Chew, along with other Oakland firefighters, warned fire inspectors the building had serious fire danger issues a few days before the deadly fire.

RELATED: Documents show Oakland knew of building hazards prior to deadly fire

Anyone with any information about this case can contact Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders at (925) 957-8602.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pornographycrimearrestfirefightersinvestigationpolicechild pornographycomputersOaklandLafayette
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Documents show Oakland knew of building hazards prior to deadly fire
Top Stories
Trump praises Kuwaiti emir in fight against IS
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Amazon to open 2nd headquarters in North America
Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
Race along Embarcadero to impact traffic in SF
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area PG&E crews to help as Hurricane Irma nears Florida
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
Shelter-in-place lifted following grass fire near SF's Lowell High School
More News
Top Video
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
Meet 'The Bachelor,' Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale
More Video