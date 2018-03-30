GHOST SHIP FIRE

Oakland fire marshal who was final witness in Ghost Ship Fire hearing resigns

Oakland Fire Chief Darin White announced today that Fire Marshal Miguel Trujillo, who was a final witness for the prosecution in the Ghost Ship Fire case, has resigned.

Oakland Fire Chief Darin White announced Friday that Fire Marshal Miguel Trujillo has resigned.

Trujillo was the final witness for the prosecution in the deadly Ghost Ship Fire preliminary hearing. He testified in that hearing that they had received no complaints about the Ghost Ship that would have warranted a fire inspection prior to the blaze. He stated there were no alarms, sprinklers or illuminated exit signs and the defense was appalled.

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking' testimony marks day 2 of Ghost Ship preliminary hearing

White is launching a recruitment to hire a new fire marshal to oversee the department's Fire Prevention Bureau and released a statement saying, "the fire marshal is a critical component of my executive team. I am excited to launch a recruitment effort that will enable me to accelerate and realize my stated goal of reorganizing the Fire Prevention Bureau to focus on strong leadership and oversight, strategic planning, division restructure, improved accountability, efficient processes, subject matter expertise and professional acumen, all of which are required to meet evolving fire prevention needs and public education and outreach requirements for our unique Oakland community."

In closing arguments earlier this year, prosecutors said there was negligence involved with chemicals stored in the warehouse, lots of wood, and an illegal staircase that all contributed to the fire spreading quickly on December 2, 2016.

The fire left 36 people dead.

Upon the resignation of Trujillo effective March 30, 2018, White will assume the duties of the fire marshal until an interim and permanent candidate has been secured.

