Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in San Jose -- WATCH LIVE

Rookie firefighter Jake Walter, 30, was fatally shot in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday, August 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Thirty-year-old rookie firefighter Jake Walter was killed and another firefighter was wounded in a shooting in San Jose Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Procession for slain Oakland firefighter killed in San Jose

Walter was an Oakland native and a graduate of Fire Academy Class 216, one of 31 new firefighters who joined the department on April 22 of this year.

RELATED: Suspect ID'd after off-duty probationary Oakland firefighter fatally shot in SJ

Interim Fire Chief Darin White says learning of Walter's death was a shock. "The result of this tragedy has left a somber cloud over the Oakland Fire Department and its members and those family members of those who are both injured and now deceased," he said.

White also talked to Walter's parents, who live close to the interim chief. White said, "No parent should be in a situation where they see their child pass away before they do."

White praised other Oakland firefighters who were with Walter at the time of the shooting and who rendered first aid. He also commended San Jose firefighters and police for their assistance in the case.

The wounded firefighter's name is not being released.

Friends say Walter's body will be returned to Oakland in a procession from San Jose that starts at 4 p.m. Friday and is expected to arrive at the Chapel of the Chimes at around 6 p.m.

