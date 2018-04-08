Oakland hills Grizzly Peak crash victim identified as San Pablo resident

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman found dead off Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills has been identified as a 53-year-old San Pablo resident. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman found dead off Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills has been identified as a 53-year-old San Pablo resident.

Eun Sil's white Toyota Prius crashed off a 100-foot cliff. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

She had been reported missing by her boyfriend earlier in the week.

RELATED: Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak

The boyfriend was in Hawaii and is cutting his vacation short to return to the Bay Area.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar crashcar accidentsearchsearch and rescuepoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police say woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak
Top Stories
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill homicide
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Colleagues say goodbye to aviator who died in Petaluma plane crash
Body found after deadly SUV crash on Mendocino coast
Show More
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
More News