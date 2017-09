Graffiti is seen on the walls outside of the main library on 14th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Police said Oakland's main library located at the intersection of 14th and Madison streets was vandalized with graffiti over the weekend.Officials have been working to clean the graffiti from the walls of the building.A member of the clean-up crew told ABC7 News the markings are believed to be a tribute to a graffiti artist named Animal.