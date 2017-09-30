OC parents worry about kid's health amid investigation into flutes possibly containing bodily fluids

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. --
An Orange County parent headed to her local police station to drop off a flute her daughter used that may be contaminated with a music instructor's bodily fluids.

The flute is one of many flutes that will be part of a disturbing investigation the state's Department of Justice is conducting.

"Sick to my stomach, couldn't sleep at night. My stomach is still turning. I tried to reach out to other parents who may have not heard about it," parent Gina said.

According to officials, the instruments may contain sperm and other bodily fluids of a music instructor who was an independent contractor for several Southern California schools.

Three districts in Orange County have schools that are part of the investigation: Newport Mesa Unified School District, Capistrano Unified School District and Fountain Valley School District.

"I feel extremely violated for my daughter. Extremely violated," Gina said.

In June, Gina's 11-year-old daughter brought home a flute from the Flutes Across the World program. Now, the mother is worried about her daughter's health.

"I mean it's just disgusting. We don't know if it's just bodily fluid. I mean should we have our kids tested?" she said.

The instructor's identity has not been released. The U.S. Postal Service is taking the lead in the investigation against him, but officials did not explain why the agency was in charge or how it was involved in the case.

Each Orange County district informed parents through emails or a letter about the possible contamination. District officials also urged parents to take the flutes their children may have and submit them for the investigation.

Now many parents are left wondering what they tell their children.

"I couldn't explain it to her last night. I didn't know how. She knew me. She saw me getting sick to my stomach, but she didn't know exactly what was going on," Gina said.
