Off-duty police officer shoots suspect in Antioch

Antioch police are investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty officer from another agency.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Lone Tree Way. Investigators found the officer standing near a car with a woman. They say he shot a man who left the scene. The victim was found a couple miles away with a gunshot wound in the arm. So far, police have not said what led to the shooting or publicly identified the officer.They're expected to release more information later today.