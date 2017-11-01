Officer in critical condition after shootout with suspect in San Francisco's Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO --
A San Francisco police officer is in critical condition after a shootout with a suspect early this morning in the city's Castro District that also injured the suspect, sources told ABC7.

The police officer is 41-years-old and the suspect is an adult male, according to police.

According to San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak, at 12:03 a.m. officers assigned to the Castro District were flagged down by a citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of 18th and Diamond streets.

Officers approached the vehicle to investigate. During the investigation gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and at least one officer, Andraychak said.

According to Andraychak, the suspect and one officer both suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. Details about their injuries and conditions were not immediately available.

Andraychak said that while there is no immediate threat to the public, the area between Market and 19th streets and Castro and Eureka streets is closed this morning while police investigate the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by San Francisco police, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and the Department of Police Accountability.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444.
