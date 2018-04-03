Officer injured after squad car rammed in Hercules, 2 detained

An officer was injured while attempting to stop two stolen vehicle suspects in Hercules this morning, police said (KGO-TV)

By Elissa Harrington
HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) --
An officer was injured while attempting to stop two stolen vehicle suspects in Hercules this morning, police said

The officer pulled over a stolen vehicle when the driver of the car intentionally backed into the squad car, police said. The officer is suffering from whiplash and another possible neck injury, but is expected to make a full recovery,officials said.

According a resident, police were chasing the suspect when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and ended up crashing through a fence and on to Claeys Ranch off of Highway 4 and Sycamore Avenue. The suspect vehicle ended upside down.

A man and a woman were detained near the crashed vehicle, but police have not confirmed if they are the suspects. They were seen hopping a fence where the vehicle flipped by an ABC7 News crew who alerted police.

The suspects face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

