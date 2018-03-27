Officials: 3 injured at Oakland Intl. Airport, unlicensed driver in custody

This appears to be a vehicle accident that went onto terminal 1 curb @IFlyOAKland. 3 slight to moderate injuries. Traffic diverted at Ron Cowan PKWY. Airport still open. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/88ze8OfiBM — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 28, 2018

Vehicle accident terminal 1 at OAK. Pedestrians struck and injured. Expect traffic delays. Updates to follow. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 28, 2018

Three pedestrians were injured in a collision with a vehicle this evening at Oakland International Airport and access to the airport is blocked, an airport spokeswoman said.The collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m. at Terminal 1.Airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor said traffic is being diverted at Ron Cowan Parkway.The pedestrians suffered injuries from mild to moderate, Taylor said.The airport is open and firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to the incident.Sky7 was over the scene where two vehicles were being investigated by Oakland police. One could be seen up on the sidewalk of the terminal, cordoned off by police tape.