NORTH BAY FIRES

Officials fight rumors undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at North Bay shelters

A group of people are seen outside a shelter in the North Bay in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire officials say on top of battling blazes, they're also fighting rumors that undocumented immigrants will be rounded up at evacuation shelters.

Officials say Spanish-speaking fire victims are not getting the help they need out of fear they could be deported.

They also say it's possible the missing persons list is longer than it should be, because those people are afraid to speak up. "They are humans that have been affected by this fire. Some of them traveling far away to the coast, sleeping in their cars with their children. We need them to utilize these evacuation centers. Not be afraid," said Jerry Fernandez with Cal Fire.

Officials say if you go to an assistance center or an evacuation shelter, you will get help no questions asked.


