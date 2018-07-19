Officials give all clear following bomb threat at Sacramento Bee

Police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Sacramento Bee after a security guard noticed a suspicious package outside the building's main entrance, according to the newspaper.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have given the all clear following reports of a bomb threat at the Sacramento Bee after a security guard noticed a suspicious package outside the building's main entrance, according to the newspaper.


All employees were told to evacuate the building.

Newsrooms across the country have been on high alert since a gunman killed five employees last month inside the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Police said alleged shooter Jarrod Ramos, 38, fired a shotgun and armed smoke grenades at staffers, killing five, and was then swiftly taken into custody by officers who rushed into the building.

The Bee says it installed new security measures at the building, including key card entrances that prevent intruders from accessing work spaces.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
