Officials: No active shooter at Palo Alto VA facility

Good news! *NO ACTIVE SHOOTER* in Palo Alto despite some earlier tweets by users saying there was an alert at the @VAPaloAlto https://t.co/sWsppnQgKp — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) July 26, 2018

There had been reports of an active shooter at the Palo Alto VA facility Thursday, but police said there isn't one.VA officials told ABC7 News they had a report of a shooter at 10:30 a.m. and the whole campus was put on a shelter in place.The all clear was given about 30 minutes later.Palo alto police have cancelled their response to the situation.