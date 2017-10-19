Officials say two East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault

De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested two high school students from Concord accused of sexually assaulting a female student from Carondelet High School.

Officials said one student is from De La Salle High School and the other is from Ygnacio Valley High School.

The incident occurred in late September off-campus in unincorporated Walnut Creek.

Officials said the female student reported the incident to school counselors and they contacted police.

Both suspects have been booked at juvenile hall in Martinez.

Mount Diablo Unified School District officials released a statement saying, "The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged assault incident involving a district high school student. The allegations are very serious, and Mt. Diablo Unified is working with the Sheriff's Department to assure a thorough and timely investigation. It is important that due process is followed, and the privacy rights of all involved are protected in order to assure the integrity of the investigation. As such, we will not be able to comment in greater detail at this time."

Elissa Harrington will have the latest details on ABC7 News staring at 5 p.m. Follow her on Twitter for the latest updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex abusesexually assaultarrestcrimeinvestigationhigh schoolConcord
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
ABC7 News weather forecast: Rain on the way
Spare the Air Alert in effect Thursday
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos