Police arrested two high school students from Concord accused of sexually assaulting a female student from Carondelet High School.Officials said one student is from De La Salle High School and the other is from Ygnacio Valley High School.The incident occurred in late September off-campus in unincorporated Walnut Creek.Officials said the female student reported the incident to school counselors and they contacted police.Both suspects have been booked at juvenile hall in Martinez.Mount Diablo Unified School District officials released a statement saying, "The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an alleged assault incident involving a district high school student. The allegations are very serious, and Mt. Diablo Unified is working with the Sheriff's Department to assure a thorough and timely investigation. It is important that due process is followed, and the privacy rights of all involved are protected in order to assure the integrity of the investigation. As such, we will not be able to comment in greater detail at this time."