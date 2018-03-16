  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Officials say engineer reported cracks in Florida bridge before collapse

Officials say an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete spans. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI --
Florida's Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete spans.

However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment.

RELATED: 'Stress test' preceded bridge collapse that killed 6 in Florida

In a transcript of the voicemail released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective.

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.
Related Topics:
bridgecollapseu.s. & worldaccidentconstruction accidentFlorida
