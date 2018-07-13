The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says they've found missing Oregon woman Angela Hernandez south of Big Sur and she's being transported to the hospital.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office was searching for her earlier Friday around Highway 1 and Big Sur.Her car was seen on a gas station surveillance camera south of Carmel last Friday morning.Hernandez last spoke with her family earlier that morning after spending the night in Half Moon Bay.The 23-year-old left Portland last week, bound for her sister's home in Lancaster in Southern California.