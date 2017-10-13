NORTH BAY FIRES

Officials say more remains found at Santa Rosa mobile home park

Sonoma County officials said more remains have been found at the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa where a woman died there earlier this week after a raging wildfire moved through the area. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Sonoma County officials said a new set of remains have been found at the Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa where a woman died there earlier this week after a raging wildfire moved through the area.

On Friday morning, there were at least 50 search and rescue personnel at the scene, and they are still searching of what's left of the mobile home park.
Alameda County is providing assistance and they are using drones with infrared technology that could help find possible human remains.

Earlier this week, ABC7 News learned 69-year-old Linda Tunis died there when flames engulfed her home.
