Officials still searching for missing Oregon woman

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is now searching for Angela Hernandez around Highway 1 and Big Sur. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been one week since an Oregon woman was last heard from by her family before she mysteriously disappeared while on a road trip.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is now searching for Angela Hernandez around Highway 1 and Big Sur.

Her car was seen on a gas station surveillance camera south of Carmel last Friday morning.

Hernandez last spoke with her family earlier that morning after spending the night in Half Moon Bay.

The 23-year-old left Portland last week, bound for her sister's home in Lancaster in Southern California.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4051 or 800-547-2700.
