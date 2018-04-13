MISSING PERSON

Officials to give update on missing California family that plunged into river

The Thottapilly family from Valencia, Calif. was reported missing on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Highway Patrol and the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office are holding a news conference to reveal new information about the Southern California family that plunged into a river last week while on a road trip from Portland to the Bay Area.

RELATED: Officials say items found belonged to missing California family

The Thottapilly family vanished while driving from Oregon to San Jose.

Searchers found items alongside the river in Mendocino County and relatives confirmed the items belonged to the missing family.

RELATED: Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to Southern California family disappear into Humboldt County river

The Eel River is running very fast right now, so divers plan to look for bodies once the water is calmer.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
