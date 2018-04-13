Officials to give update on missing California family that plunged into river

The Highway Patrol and the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office are holding a news conference to reveal new information about the Southern California family that plunged into a river last week while on a road trip from Portland to the Bay Area.The Thottapilly family vanished while driving from Oregon to San Jose.Searchers found items alongside the river in Mendocino County and relatives confirmed the items belonged to the missing family.The Eel River is running very fast right now, so divers plan to look for bodies once the water is calmer.