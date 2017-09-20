One killed after fire at Oakland apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said one person died after a fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Oakland early Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Officials said one person died after a fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Oakland early Wednesday morning.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter said a call came in at 3:54 a.m. of a fire burning at 401 Fairmount Avenue.

The victim was found on the stairwell outside their top-floor apartment, McWhorter said. "It was a very intense fire," he added.

RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

A Bay City News reporter who lives at the apartment complex was awake when the fire started and said he heard yelling and someone yell
"fire," outside of his apartment.

The reporter then walked outside and saw people knocking on each other's units and fire engulfing the corner unit located on the top floor of the apartment complex. One other person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the unit the blaze started in, but the unit below it suffered extensive water damage that displaced two people.

McWhorter said the Red Cross had been called to help those displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefightersapartment fireOPDinvestigationfire deathdead bodyOakland
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Top Stories
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Worker hospitalized with electrical shock injuries in San Jose
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
VIDEO: Maria's force in Puerto Rico
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
Show More
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Cold case murder of young mother reopened in Fremont
Amazon mistakenly sends baby registry emails
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
California father, 2 children recovering after being struck by lightning
More News
Top Video
Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Dramatic explosion follows earthquake in Mexico City
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
More Video