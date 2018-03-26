ORLANDO MASS SHOOTING

Orlando police give all-clear after suspicious letter found outside courthouse where Pulse nightclub shooter's wife is on trial

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Orlando police have given the all-clear after investigating a suspicious letter found outside the federal courthouse where the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter is on trial.

It wasn't immediately clear what the letter said or who it was intended for.

RELATED: Noor Salman, wife of Orlando nightclub shooter, arrested in Bay Area

The Orlando Sentinel reports the trial still went on as police officers, firefighters and a hazmat team investigated. Police said there was nothing hazardous found.

Noor Salman is the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. She is charged with aiding and abetting in the attack.
