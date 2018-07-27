WILDFIRE

Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County, with one burning 4,000 acres

A pair of wildfires sparked Friday afternoon in Mendocino County. The bigger of the fires, the River Fire, has burned at least 4,000 acres near Hopland. It destroyed a mobile home, several other structures and several vehicles. (KGO-TV)

The bigger of the fires, the River Fire, has burned at least 4,000 acres near Hopland. It destroyed a mobile home, several other structures and several vehicles.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is requesting the immediate evacuations of the following areas: South from the 8000 block of Old River Road to the area of the roundabout at Highway 175, including all residences feeding onto University Road and all areas feeding onto Old River Road west to the Russian River. There is also a mandatory evacuation order south of Hwy 175, east of Old River Road to Highway 101 and east to Old Toll Road and Ranch Road area.

Some people in Sonoma County received mobile alerts about this fire, but the sheriff's office says there are no evacuation orders.

The sheriff's office says that because of where cellphone towers are located, the cellphones of some people in northern Sonoma County were picking up the emergency alerts and evacuation warnings meant for neighboring Mendocino County.

The other fire, called the Ranch Fire, burned 175 acres near Ukiah and is now threatening a handful of homes.

For the Ranch Fire, an Advisory Evacuation Notice was ordered for the Blue Lakes, Bachelor Valley and Witter Springs areas. Should mandatory evacuations be issued, a shelter site will be identified.

Cal Fire reported a firefighter injured but did not give any more details.

