Parade, brunch to be held for San Francisco officer who saved man's life at Warriors game

A parade will be held today to honor a San Francisco officer after he saved a man's life by performing CPR on him during a Golden State Warriors game at Kezar Pavilion last week. (SFPD/Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A parade will be held Tuesday to honor a San Francisco officer who helped save the life of a man watching a basketball game starring Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at Kezar Pavilion last week.

Police said Ofc. Robert Fung was working at Curry's SC30 Select HS Showcase when he saw the 66-year-old man in the audience suffering from a medical emergency. He performed CPR on a the man who had stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

RELATED: San Francisco police officer saves life of spectator at Stephen Curry event

Medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

"The SFPD is proud of Officer Fung and thanks him for taking immediate action during a medical emergency," the department said in a statement on Facebook.


The parade to honor Fung will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Belvedere and Haight streets in San Francisco.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
