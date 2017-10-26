CHILD DEATH

Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing (KTRK)

ALTA VISTA, Iowa --
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

RELATED: Slain SoCal boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from his neck, nurse testifies

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Alameda County accused of putting 3-year-old at risk in foster home where she allegedly died of meth poisoning

Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Alta Vista is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Related Topics:
baby deathchild deathchild neglectu.s. & worldiowachildren injuriesarrestchild endangermentmurderIowa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILD DEATH
Slain SoCal boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
SoCal boy pepper-sprayed in face, forced to eat cat feces
Boy, 2, crushed by IKEA dresser; First death since recall
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
More child death
Top Stories
Big rig crash into pole leads to Discovery Bay power surge
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Lockdown lifted at Milpitas High after reports of guns on campus
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
49ers gain support of 9 police associations to lead change
Spare the Air alert in effect today, Friday
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Suspect arrested in shooting death of innocent bystander in Oakland
Trump declares opioids a public health emergency
More News
Top Video
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
FAA rolls out security measures for airline passengers entering U.S.
ABC News exclusive: Judd describes alleged Weinstein encounter
More Video