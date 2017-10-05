Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim Stacee Etcheber speak out

We're hearing for the first time from the parents of Stacee Etcheber, the wife of a San Francisco police officer who was shot and killed in the Las Vegas attack. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
We're hearing for the first time from the parents of Stacee Etcheber, one of the Bay Area victims.

VIDEO: Family says Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber likely died trying to help others

Family photos were provided by her parents, who live in Chico.

Etcheber and her husband Vinnie, a San Francisco police officer, were at the Las Vegas concert.

This undated image shows Stacee and Vinnie Etcheber. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.


During the shooting, the couple got separated when Vinnie went to help victims and told stacee to get to safety.

Following the shooting, the officer wouldn't locate his wife. Her family checked all the hospitals before Vinnie reluctantly went to the morgue.

This undated image shows Stacee Etcheber and her father. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.


"And the lady put her pen down and said, 'I'll be right back.' She knew. She knew. She went back. She came back with a picture of Stacee and it was just, it's heart-wrenching. It was really, really heart-wrenching," said the victim's father, Greg Rodriguez.

Stacee is survived by her husband and two children.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
