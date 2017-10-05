Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out

This undated image shows Stacee and Vinnie Etcheber. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

This undated image shows Stacee Etcheber and her father. The Novato, Calif. mother was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

We're hearing for the first time from the parents of Stacee Etcheber, one of the Bay Area victims.Family photos were provided by her parents, who live in Chico.Etcheber and her husband Vinnie, a San Francisco police officer, were at the Las Vegas concert.During the shooting, the couple got separated when Vinnie went to help victims and told stacee to get to safety.Following the shooting, the officer wouldn't locate his wife. Her family checked all the hospitals before Vinnie reluctantly went to the morgue."And the lady put her pen down and said, 'I'll be right back.' She knew. She knew. She went back. She came back with a picture of Stacee and it was just, it's heart-wrenching. It was really, really heart-wrenching," said the victim's father, Greg Rodriguez.Stacee is survived by her husband and two children.