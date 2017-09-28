Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school

A male student was stabbed at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose by a juvenile suspect, police said. (KGO-TV)

by Janine de La Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A stabbing at Overfelt High School in San Jose has left students and parents worried.

Police have made two arrests and the student who was stabbed is at the hospital.

School was let out, but many students left Thursday morning too scared to stay on campus.

Parents rushed to the school worried about their children's safety.

"All of a sudden, we hear 'code red, this is not a drill' and my teacher immediately starts barricading the doors," said Overfelt freshman Angel Mendoza. "We all get down."

Authorities say two juvenile suspects accosted a 9th grade boy and stabbed him outside near the gym. It happened in front of students and staff.

Police took two boys into custody.

"He was laying down on the ground... and he was like, shaking," Mendoza told ABC7 News.

The Eastside Union High School District Superintendent says one suspect was a 10th grade Overfelt High School student and the other was not affiliated with the school. Many students were picked up early by their parents because they were scared to stay.

Some parents say the school should have a dedicated police officer and, "Should have some sort of system so kids from other schools are not coming in -- even kids from this school coming in with any type of weapon. That's crazy," said parent Maria Martinez.

"There are different access points, so even if we had an officer on campus, I don't think it would have prevented the incident from happening because it happened behind the gym on the backside of the school," said Eastside Union High School District Superintendent Chris Funk.

The superintendent says a stabbing is a rare occurence at the school and says they will be reviewing the incident to see if adjustments need to be made. The student who was stabbed is recovering and his injuries are non life threatening.
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Crews rescue man trapped under VTA train in San Jose
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
How to help Puerto Rico
