Parkland survivor says March for Our Lives will 'start a revolution'

MARK OSBORNE
A student survivor of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, who is helping to lead the March for Our Lives for gun control said today's protests in Washington, D.C., and around the country "are going to start a revolution."

"We are sick and tired of the inaction here in Washington and around the country" by politicians who are "owned by the NRA," David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said on "Good Morning America" this morning. "Today we are going to start a revolution."

"We will change America with or without these politicians," continued Hogg, who lost 17 classmates and teachers in the mass shooting on Feb. 14.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to converge on Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives, with hundreds of other protests also planned today around the country and the world.

Hogg has been a harsh critic of the National Rifle Association.

The NRA is "just disgusting," the teen told ABC News' "This Week" last month. "They act like they don't still own these politicians, but they do."

Since the Parkland school shooting, Hogg and classmates including Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin have played a leading role in helping to jumpstart a movement for greater restrictions on guns. A GoFundMe for March for Our Lives raised $3.3 million, and celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey contributed.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
FBI continues investigation into deadly crash at Travis Air Force Base
Berkeley family wins bidding war over home with a song
Mexico wins against Iceland in big match at Levi's stadium
Stephen Curry exits Warriors win after suffering left MCL sprain
Lawsuit claims South Bay deputy filed false child abuse report against father, while seducing mother
EXCLUSIVE: Missing Richmond skier's family speaks out on search efforts
Show More
Giants star Madison Bumgarner fractures pitching hand during game
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Musician uses Tile app to recover stolen electric violins
Levi's Stadium packed with fans cheering on Mexican National Soccer Team
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos