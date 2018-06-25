'Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison - aka 'The Old Man' - dies 'surrounded by loving family

Richard Benjamin Harrison -- known to millions of "Pawn Stars" fans as "The Old Man" -- has died, according to a post on the official Facebook page for Las Vegas' Gold and Silver Pawn shop, the setting for the hit reality show. He was 77 years old."The Old Man" is the father to Rick Harrison, who is the main star of the show and the current leader of the shop, often teaching viewers about the ins and outs of the pawn business."It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison...this morning," the post began Monday. "He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.""The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss," the post continued. "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have, by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History [Channel] television show 'Pawn Stars.' Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words."No more details about his death were given. The popular show airs on History Channel.The elder Harrison was U.S. Navy veteran in his younger days, and bought the now-famous pawn shop back in 1988, according to the History Channel.The extended Harrison clan, which also included Rick's son Cory Harrison (The Old Man's grandson) and Cory's childhood friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell, first brought its wheelings and dealings to the small screen in 2009.The show has since become a family affair. 'The Old Man' would often playfully joke about his son on the show and roll his eyes at the mischief his grandson and friend Chumlee would get into while working there.History Channel released a statement of its own, mourning the elder Harrison's death."We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard 'The Old Man' Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family," the statement read. "He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time."