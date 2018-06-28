PAWNEE FIRE

Pawnee Fire grows to 13,700 acres, 40 percent contained

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, which has grown to 13,700 acres. So far, it is 40 percent contained. (KGO-TV)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. --
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, which has grown to 13,700 acres. It is now 40 percent contained.

Evacuation orders that covered 500 homes and about 1,000 residents of the Spring Valley area were lifted Wednesday and people who were forced to flee over the weekend were allowed to return home, Lake County sheriff's Lt. Corey Paulich said.

About 300 people in a rural subdivision were still under evacuation orders, he said.

Denise Ogle's home along with three others on Wolf Creek Road did not survive the flames. She did hot have insurance and not by oversight. "I couldn't get fire insurance when I moved here. Nobody was giving out insurance," she said.

At least 22 structures have been destroyed and 600 remain threatened.

The blaze burning through dry brush, grass and timber had scorched 13,700 acres since it started on Saturday.

The fire's spread was slowing, but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn't over, state fire officials warned.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND RESOURCES

The community of Spring Valley and areas served by New Long Valley and Old Long Valley Road north of Highway 20 were allowed to return home at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire says.

The Lake County Sheriff has authorized the removal of the road blocks located at New Long Valley Road at Highway 20 and Old Long Valley Road at Highway 20.

A shelter has been established at Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street in Lower Lake. The shelter will accept large and companion animals.

The evacuation areas include Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Road, Fintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin in Lake County. Officials expanded the road closures Tuesday to include State Route 20 at Bear Valley Road, Bear Valley Road at Brim Road and Leesville Lodge Road at Brim Road in Colusa County. The intersections of State Route 20 at Walker Ridge and Mule Skinner Road in Lake County were closed as well.

Some residents only escaped with the clothing on their backs. Luckily a family ABC7 News talked to was able to get their cat out of their home as well.

Officials say to please remember your pets, personal belongings, computers, prescriptions, photos, paperwork, and phones if time allows. Please try to close all windows and doors as well when you evacuatee.

Sheriff Martin added that there is an alternative evacuation site at the Moose Lodge, which is located at the junction of Highway 53 and Highway 20. The lodge, which has a bar, restaurant, and can handle animals, is very popular with locals when fires break out.

Officials are encouraging anyone in the area to conserve water so that firefighters can use it to fight the fast-growing blaze.

More than 20 engines have been dispatched to contain the blaze, as well as two helicopters and several air tankers.

