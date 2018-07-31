CARR FIRE

Pet victims of Carr Fire brought to safety in Bay Area

Bay Area animal shelters are helping to transport dozens of pets from the Redding area near the fires. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Bay Area animal shelters are helping to transport dozens of pets from the Redding area near the fires.

These dogs had been put up for adoption up north, long before the destructive Carr Fire. With the shelter in Anderson becoming too crowded, they were moved. Since last Friday 90


Cats and dogs have been brought to the Animal Rescue Foundation- ARF- in Walnut Creek and to three other nearby shelters.

"These are all animals that were available for adoption and did not have a home to go to and we're hoping to find them homes here in the Bay Area," explained Elena Bicker, executive director of ARF.

When they arrive, they are tested and given an assessment to check their behavior.

"We do an overall check up, we look at their teeth to see if they need any dental cleaning, check to see if they are spayed or neutered and then we schedule it if they need that," said Jennifer Peabody, also of ARF.

The dogs brought yesterday have been named after A's and Giants players. There was "Posey," a black lab puppy named after Giants Catcher and First baseman, Buster Posey and

Manaea, an Aussie Border Collie named after A's Pitcher Sean Manaea.

"They are getting individual attention. They are away from the smell of smoke which if we can smell it, their sense of smell if so much greater," said Bicker.

Some of these cats and dogs will be up for adoption as early as Wednesday, but you can take a peak tonight on their website here.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
