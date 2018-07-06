Petaluma woman charged with child endangerment in son's overdose death

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A Petaluma woman whose son died of a drug overdose was arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Friday morning for felony child endangerment.

Danielle Faletto, 35, was arrested by Petaluma police on April 16 after her 16-year-old son was found unconscious at a residence on Vallejo Street in Petaluma.

The boy was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead from an overdose of Xanax containing fentanyl, police said.

RELATED: Two arrested in Petaluma after teen dies of possible overdose

Faletto was arrested and booked in the Sonoma County Jail for child endangerment and manslaughter. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office charged her with felony child endangerment in an amended complaint filed Friday.

Faletto has two prior strikes for two felony robberies committed on May 24, 2017, according to court records.

Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green said Faletto faces nearly 15 years in prison if she is convicted of child endangerment and the two prior strikes enhancements.

Faletto is being held under no bail status in the Sonoma County Jail, and she is scheduled to enter a plea July 25.
